Power Mech-RITES joint venture bags Rs 499.41 crore order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 21:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Power Mech Projects Ltd on Thursday said its joint venture with RITES has received an order worth Rs 499.41 crore from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL).
The project has been awarded to RITES- PMPL. According to a regulatory filing, the order is for construction of Depot cum workshop at Challaghatta in Reach-2 Extension of Bangalore Metro Rail Project, Phase-2.
''The company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 499.41 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (SMRCL),'' the filing said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says its forces destroy seven artillery depots in Ukraine
Workers notified of back-to-work orders at TotalEnergies depot in Northern France
France orders fuel depot strikers back to work in union showdown
France starts forced return to work at fuel depot in showdown with union
France starts forced return to work at fuel depot in showdown with union