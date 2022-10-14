Astronomers discover new type of stellar outburst using SOFIA telescope

Astronomers have discovered a brand-new type of stellar outburst that they say had never been seen before in the type of system under study. Using NASA's SOFIA (Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy) observatory, the team observed a cataclysmic variable - V1047 Cen, a white dwarf and its Sun-like companion.

The cataclysmic variable erupted as a classical nova in 2005, but in April 2019, the system slowly started to re-brighten and then, it kept going.

Researchers led by Dr Elias Aydi, an astronomer at Michigan State University, used SOFIA's FORCAST camera to analyze the system. At first, they thought the re-brightening was indicative of a dwarf nova, but, unlike dwarf novae, this one kept going for quite a while.

A dwarf nova occurs when the disc around the white dwarf becomes unstable causing an outburst that is much less powerful and bright than a classical nova and lasts only a few days but happens more frequently.

"As far as we know, the longest dwarf nova cases have been around 100 days. V1047 Cen went on for 400. If this was a dwarf nova, it would be a record-breaking one," Aydi said.

The SOFIA spectra showed heating as a result of the outburst, helping to prove it was more than a typical dwarf nova.

"It's definitely not a classical nova, but definitely something more than a dwarf nova. It's something in between, and likely a combination of different processes or outbursts," Aydi said.

According to researchers, such combinations of outbursts are often referred to as combination novae and have been observed to take place in systems featuring a white dwarf and a giant companion star, but there's no evidence of a giant star in V1047 Cen. Instead of a giant star, the white dwarf in V1047 Cen has a Sun-like companion.

Also, the observed characteristics of the outburst are not exactly like those seen in combination novae, making the 2019 outburst of V1047 Cen the first of its kind ever to be seen in a cataclysmic variable system that has undergone a recent classical nova eruption, according to a statement.