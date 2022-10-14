Left Menu

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude jolts Chhattisgarh's Korea district, no loss of life or damage to property reported

Before that, a quake of 4.3 magnitude was recorded in the same area on July 11. On August 4, a tremor of 3.0 magnitude was felt in Gangoti area of Surajpur.

PTI | Ambikapur | Updated: 14-10-2022 10:17 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 10:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude shook parts of Korea district in the northern region of Chhattisgarh in the wee hours of Friday, officials said.

This is the third time that an earthquake has hit Korea district in the last three months.

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake was felt in Chhindand area near Baikunthpur, the headquarter of Korea district, around 5.28 am. The epicentre of the quake was 10 km deep from the earth's surface,'' a government official said. It was a light, moderate-category earthquake that did not cause any major destruction, he said, adding that however, it may have resulted in damage to kutcha (mud) houses located within a 20 km radius of the epicentre of the earthquake. So far, no loss of lives or damage to property has been reported, officials said. Local officials have been instructed to carefully monitor the situation and report if damage has been caused, they added. Earlier, earthquakes were recorded twice in Korea district in July this year and once in adjoining Surajpur district in August. On July 29, an earthquake of 4.6 magnitude had hit the Baikunthpur area. Before that, a quake of 4.3 magnitude was recorded in the same area on July 11. On August 4, a tremor of 3.0 magnitude was felt in Gangoti area of Surajpur.

