Rain warning for Mexico's south Gulf coast as TS Karl nears

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 14-10-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 10:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Mexico

Tropical Storm Karl moved slowly toward Mexico's southern Gulf coast, and while it was not expected to grow into a hurricane, forecasters warned of the danger of flash floods from heavy rains in the region.

The storm was expected to weaken somewhat on Friday before making landfall in Veracruz state or Tabasco state by late Friday or early Saturday.

Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) late on Thursday, the US National Hurricane Centre said.

The storm was centred about 155 miles (245 kilometres) north-northeast of the resort town of Ciudad del Carmen and headed southeast at 7 mph (11 kph).

A tropical storm warning already posted from the town of Alvarado to Ciudad del Carmen was extended to Sabancuy late on Thursday.

Tropical storm-force winds of at least 39 mph (63 kph) extended outward as far as 70 miles (110 kilometres) from the centre.

The hurricane centre said Karl could drop 3 to 7 inches (8 to 18 centimetres) of rain across portions of Veracruz and Tabasco as well as northern Chiapas and Oaxaca states through Sunday morning.

It said as much as 10 inches (25 centimetres) could fall in isolated spots.

"These rains can produce flash flooding, along with mudslides, in higher terrain," its advisory said.

