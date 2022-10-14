Left Menu

10 houses develop cracks during Metro tunnel work

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-10-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 10:44 IST
10 houses develop cracks during Metro tunnel work
  • Country:
  • India

At least 10 houses developed cracks on Friday morning in the Bowbazar area here following water seepage during work in the East-West Metro tunnel, a senior official said.

Residents of these houses located at Madan Dutta Lane were being shifted to nearby hotels, Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) general manager, administration, AK Nandy said.

Ten houses have developed cracks owing to some water seepage during work in the tunnel, he said.

Nandy said efforts were on to arrest the seepage.

Buildings in the bowbazar area in central Kolkata developed cracks twice earlier during tunnelling work, leading to delay in completion of the the East West metro project. KMRC is the executing agency for the East West metro project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022