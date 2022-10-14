Left Menu

The cost of the first phase project is Rs 351 crore, an official said.The more than 900-metre-long Mahakal Lok corridor, built as one of the largest such corridors in the country, spreads around the old Rudrasagar Lake that has also been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the famous Mahakaleshwar temple.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-10-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 15:13 IST
Centre sanctioned Rs 209-crore ropeway project for devotees visiting Mahakaleshwar temple: MP minister
The central government has sanctioned a two km-long ropeway project worth Rs 209 crore to be constructed from Ujjain railway station in Madhya Pradesh to the newly-revamped Mahakaleshwar temple, a state minister said on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh said the proposed ropeway would provide convenience to the devotees.

Thanking Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning the project, he said, ''The ropeway to be constructed at a cost of Rs 209 crore will benefit a large number of devotees coming to Ujjain. After the construction of Mahakal Lok, the attraction for the city will increase further and the ropeway will add to the number of public facilities at the religious place.'' Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country and a large number of devotees from across the country regularly visit the city. ''It is an example of the BJP government's foresight and the benefit of having a double-engine government in the country, which is developing Ujjain as a major religious and cultural centre of the country,'' he said.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Rs 856 crore 'Mahakal Lok' corridor project. The cost of the first phase project is Rs 351 crore, an official said.

The more than 900-metre-long 'Mahakal Lok' corridor, built as one of the largest such corridors in the country, spreads around the old Rudrasagar Lake that has also been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the famous Mahakaleshwar temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

