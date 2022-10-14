Left Menu

Bharat Biotech evinces interest to invest in Karnataka

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-10-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 15:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Bharat Biotech has evinced interest to invest in Karnataka.

Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh R Nirani, met with the company's Chairman and Managing Director Krishna M Ella in the Telangana capital on Friday.

In the meeting, the Minister assured that ''Karnataka is committed to facilitating ease of doing business and shall provide all support and infrastructure facilities to the investors in the state.'' Nirani discussed the investment opportunities available in Karnataka and formally extended to Ella an invitation to the three-day Global Investors Meet (GIM) scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from November 2.

''There is an intention to invest in Karnataka, where the industrial environment is favourable for business,'' Ella was quoted as saying in a statement issued here by the Minister's office. Bharat Biotech has a vaccine manufacturing unit at Malur in Karnataka's Kolar district.

In the run-up to the GIM, a state delegation led by Nirani organised a road-show in Hyderabad. Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Department of Commerce and Industry, E V Ramana Reddy, Industrial Development Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, and other senior officers participated in the meeting, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

