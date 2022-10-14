Left Menu

Prominent German mosque to sound call to prayer for 1st time

And the construction of the Central Mosque itself drew opposition from right-wing groups, Colognes then-archbishop and others in the late 2000s.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 14-10-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 17:19 IST
Prominent German mosque to sound call to prayer for 1st time
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Islamic call to prayer is set to sound for the first time from one of Germany's biggest mosques in Cologne on Friday — but at limited volume — as part of a project agreed with authorities in the city that has one of the country's largest Muslim communities.

Authorities in Germany's fourth-biggest city last year cleared the way for mosques to apply for permission for the muezzin to call for a maximum five minutes between noon and 3 pm on Fridays, with a noise limit being set for each mosque according to its location.

The call to prayer isn't a first for Germany but does bring it to a particularly prominent mosque.

The Central Mosque, a modern building with two tall minarets, is located on a busy road just west of downtown Cologne.

Run by the the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs, or DITIB, it was inaugurated by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2018.

DITIB says an agreement for a two-year trial of the call was made with the city on Wednesday.

Until now, the call to prayer was heard only inside the building. On Friday, it is to be broadcast by loudspeaker and will be audible outside, though authorities stipulated that it should be limited to 60 decibels for nearby residents.

Cologne's mayor has said that allowing the call to prayer shows diversity is appreciated in the city.

Still, the restrictions imposed on the project point to the sensitivity of the subject. And the construction of the Central Mosque itself drew opposition from right-wing groups, Cologne's then-archbishop and others in the late 2000s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022