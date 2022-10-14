Left Menu

Sikkim working on new disaster risk reduction framework: CM

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 17:34 IST
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Image Credit: Wikipedia
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday said his government was working on a new disaster risk reduction framework with other Himalayan states to deal with natural calamities.

The mountain states have their own perils and hazards, which are very different from the plains, and the frequent occurrence of landslides was a perennial phenomenon affecting the livelihood, transport, communication and other aspects of the locals, he said.

''The state government is continuously working together with all the Himalayan states and other stakeholders to establish a new disaster risk reduction framework for the region in order to deal with natural disasters,'' Tamang said, addressing a conclave here.

Sikkim alone incurs huge losses every year due to landslides, which cannot be avoided, as the state is located in the Himalayan mountain range, the CM said.

Earlier this week, heavy rain triggered multiple landslides in Sikkim, snapping road connectivity between Gangtok and West Bengal, officials said.

Tamang said the loss of forest cover weakens nature's ability to withstand extreme weather conditions, and all stakeholders should collectively work to protect the ecosystem, and invest more on environmental and climate resilience.

The Sikkim government has taken necessary steps to protect the environment by implementing various policies, the chief minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

