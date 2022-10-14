Left Menu

Hundreds flee massive flooding in Chad capital

Hundreds of inhabitants of Chad's capital N'Djamena have fled their homes due to massive flooding that has hit since Thursday, leaving parts of the city navigable only by boat. I don't know what to do or where to put my family," said Thomas Ngueadoum, 31. Some flood victims have left their homes on foot, carrying belongings on their heads.

Reuters | N'djamena | Updated: 14-10-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 23:08 IST
Hundreds flee massive flooding in Chad capital
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Chad

Hundreds of inhabitants of Chad's capital N'Djamena have fled their homes due to massive flooding that has hit since Thursday, leaving parts of the city navigable only by boat. "I drove the children to school this morning and on my return our house was completely flooded with river water. I don't know what to do or where to put my family," said Thomas Ngueadoum, 31.

Some flood victims have left their homes on foot, carrying belongings on their heads. In one area women have built an emergency camp out of thin wooden branches and cloth to provide shelter for their families. Floods are not uncommon during the central African country's rainy season, which usually runs from May to October in its southern regions. But this year the rains came early and were the heaviest in decades, quickly overwhelming drainage channels and waterways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022