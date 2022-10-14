Hundreds flee massive flooding in Chad capital

Hundreds of inhabitants of Chad's capital N'Djamena have fled their homes due to massive flooding that has hit since Thursday, leaving parts of the city navigable only by boat. "I drove the children to school this morning and on my return our house was completely flooded with river water. I don't know what to do or where to put my family," said Thomas Ngueadoum, 31.

Some flood victims have left their homes on foot, carrying belongings on their heads. In one area women have built an emergency camp out of thin wooden branches and cloth to provide shelter for their families. Floods are not uncommon during the central African country's rainy season, which usually runs from May to October in its southern regions. But this year the rains came early and were the heaviest in decades, quickly overwhelming drainage channels and waterways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)