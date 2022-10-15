Left Menu

UK: Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'

Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Goghs Sunflowers in Londons National Gallery to protest fossil fuel extraction, but caused no damage to the glass-covered painting.The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, said activists on Friday dumped two cans of tomato soup over the oil painting, one of the Dutch artists most iconic works.

PTI | London | Updated: 15-10-2022 07:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 07:53 IST
UK: Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh's ''Sunflowers'' in London's National Gallery to protest fossil fuel extraction, but caused no damage to the glass-covered painting.

The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, said activists on Friday dumped two cans of tomato soup over the oil painting, one of the Dutch artist's most iconic works. The two protesters also glued themselves to the gallery wall.

The soup splashed across the glass covering the painting and its gilded frame. The gallery said, ''There is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed.'' It was cleaned and returned to its place in the gallery on Friday afternoon.

The work is one of several versions of ''Sunflowers'' that Van Gogh painted in the late 1880s.

London's Metropolitan Police said officers arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass.

''Specialist officers have now un-glued them and they have been taken into custody to a central London police station,'' the force said in a statement.

A group of protesters from the same group later gathered at police headquarters and sprayed yellow paint over the rotating ''New Scotland Yard'' sign in front of it. Several also glued themselves to the road, blocking traffic. Police said 24 people were arrested.

Just Stop Oil has drawn attention, and criticism, for targeting artworks in museums. In July, Just Stop Oil activists glued themselves to the frame of an early copy of Leonardo da Vinci's ''The Last Supper'' at London's Royal Academy of Arts, and to John Constable's ''The Hay Wain'' in the National Gallery.

Activists have also blocked bridges and intersections across London during two weeks of protests.

University of Pennsylvania climate scientist Michael Mann said he worries that the vandalism ''alienates many people we need to bring into the fold. People who are natural allies in the climate battle but will draw negative associations with climate advocacy and activism from such acts.'' The wave of demonstrations comes as the British government opens a new licensing round for North Sea oil and gas exploration, despite criticism from environmentalists and scientists who say the move undermines the country's commitment to fighting climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022