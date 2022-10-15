Left Menu

Mamata likely to be on four-day visit to north Bengal next week

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit northern districts of the state for four days from Monday to meet businessmen, industrialists and others at several programmes there, an official said. Eminent personalities from north Bengal have been invited to the programme, the official told PTI.Such an event was organised in Kolkata this week.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-10-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 11:11 IST
Mamata likely to be on four-day visit to north Bengal next week
Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit northern districts of the state for four days from Monday to meet businessmen, industrialists, and others at several programmes there, an official said. Banerjee is expected to reach Jalpaiguri on October 17, where she will attend an event to meet top personalities, he said on Saturday.

Notably, this will be the CM's first visit to north Bengal after the death of eight people due to flash floods in the Mal river in Jalpaiguri district during idol immersion. ''The CM is likely to host a Bijaya Sammilani in Siliguri on October 19. Eminent personalities from north Bengal have been invited to the programme,'' the official told PTI.

Such an event was organized in Kolkata this week. Banerjee may also hold meetings with senior officials of her government and discuss administrative issues in the northern districts of the state during the proposed four-day visit, he said. She is expected to return to Kolkata on October 20, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022