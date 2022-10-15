Rajasthan CM Gehlot approves Rs 35 crore for gyms, fitness centres in all districts

Left Menu

15-10-2022
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved Rs 35 crore to set up state-of-the-art gyms and fitness centres at all divisional headquarter cities/towns, the state government said in a statement.

Open gyms will also be set up at each district headquarter city, it said.

As per the proposal, state-of-the-art gyms and fitness centres will be opened in the state's seven divisional headquarter cities -- Jaipur (Sawai Mansingh Stadium), Jodhpur (Barkatullah Khan Stadium), Ajmer, Bikaner, Udaipur, Bharatpur and Kota at a cost of Rs 32.50 crore.

Additionally, open gyms will be set up at all district headquarter towns/cities at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore. Gehlot had announced the opening of gyms and fitness centres in all divisions and open gyms in district headquarters towns/cities in the budget for 2022-23. The decision was aimed to help local residents improve their health.

