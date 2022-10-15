Left Menu

Dhyan Darshan camp held

The Sri Shivkrupanand Swami Foundation and Gurutatva Manch on Saturday organised Himalaya Dhyan Darshan Shivir at Dadar in Central Mumbai. Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar and Deputy Commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation Ajit Deshmukh were present as chief guests. More than 4,000 followers of Sadguru Maharshi Shivkrupanandji Maharaj were present at the program, said an office-bearer of the foundation.

