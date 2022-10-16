Left Menu

Maha: ASI Aurangabad circle creates display of rare vintage cameras

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 16-10-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 10:04 IST
Maha: ASI Aurangabad circle creates display of rare vintage cameras
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Aurangabad circle has brought out its collection of vintage cameras and photography-related paraphernalia dating back to more than 130 years to display at its office here, an official said.

Nearly 100 items, including 10 cameras and 90 other parts, have been put on display at the office to give visitors a rare glimpse of photography equipment used in the olden times, he said.

The Aurangabad circle of ASI (earlier called the western circle) was formed in 1885 to cover monuments in the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, which included Gujarat, parts of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and parts of Sindh province (Pakistan), the official said.

It was later bifurcated and renamed as southwestern circle and was headquartered in Pune. In 1964, it was shifted to Aurangabad, he said.

Over a period of 137 years, the Aurangabad circle has managed to maintain an impeccable collection of cameras, the official said.

Large cameras manufactured in Britain, made of wood and brass are part of the display at the ASI's office, he said.

The oldest in the collection is a Gandolfi camera manufactured in 1885, which is made of wood and brass, he said. ''These cameras were maintained well and polished from time to time even when they were not in use. The speed graphic camera, which is on display at the office, is also in working condition,'' senior photographer Vijay Satbhai told PTI.

At least 90 photography-related paraphernalia such as lenses, plates, shutters and other equipment are also on display at the office, it was stated.

When contacted, Superintending Archaeologist of the circle Milan Kumar Chauley said, ''We have brought our camera collection on display for visitors. Similarly, we also have a collection of vintage typewriters, which we plan to put on display.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022