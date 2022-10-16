Maha: Awareness drive launched to make Manjara river pollution free

The authorities in Maharashtra's Latur district have launched an awareness and cleanliness drive to make Manjara river pollution free, an official said on Sunday.

The initiative ''Chala Januya Nadila'' was launched on Saturday at Gokadi in Patoda tehsil of Beed district, which is the origin of 724-km long river, he said.

At least 72 rivers in Maharashtra will be covered under the initiative, it was stated.

Additional district collector Dr Arvind Lokhande, Padmabhushan Dr Ashok Kukade, chief coordinator of Manjara Jal Sanvad Yatra Aniket Lohia among other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

According to the authorities, awareness campaigns and cleanliness drives will be conducted in villages located along Manjara river to make it pollution free.

