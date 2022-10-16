Left Menu

Maha: Awareness drive launched to make Manjara river pollution free

PTI | Latur | Updated: 16-10-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 16:00 IST
Maha: Awareness drive launched to make Manjara river pollution free
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The authorities in Maharashtra's Latur district have launched an awareness and cleanliness drive to make Manjara river pollution free, an official said on Sunday.

The initiative ''Chala Januya Nadila'' was launched on Saturday at Gokadi in Patoda tehsil of Beed district, which is the origin of 724-km long river, he said.

At least 72 rivers in Maharashtra will be covered under the initiative, it was stated.

Additional district collector Dr Arvind Lokhande, Padmabhushan Dr Ashok Kukade, chief coordinator of Manjara Jal Sanvad Yatra Aniket Lohia among other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

According to the authorities, awareness campaigns and cleanliness drives will be conducted in villages located along Manjara river to make it pollution free.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022