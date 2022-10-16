Quake strikes in Pacific off Central America, no reports of damage

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean between Central America and the Galapagos Islands on Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no initial reports of damage.

The quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), according to the USGS, and the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said no warning had been issued for a potential tsunami. A spokesperson for civil protection authorities in Panama said they had not received word of any impact. Authorities in Ecuador, of which the Galapagos Islands are part, likewise did not have any immediate reports of damage from the quake.

Earlier, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre had reported the quake at a magnitude of 6.4.

