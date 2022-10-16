Maha: Leopard mowed down by vehicle in Amravati

A leopard died after being hit by a vehicle in Amravati district of Maharashtra early on Sunday, a forest official said. The incident occurred around 4.30 am at Rahatgaon-Badnera bypass, he said. The deceased male leopard was around four to five years old, the official said, adding that the forest department has registered an offence against an unidentified person after completing the panchanama and post-mortem .

