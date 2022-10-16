Will resolve issues of Banjara community: Maha CM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said issues of the Banjara community will be resolved soon.Speaking at a function in Thane, Shinde said a joint meeting will be held to discuss the demands of the community.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said issues of the Banjara community will be resolved soon.
Speaking at a function in Thane, Shinde said a joint meeting will be held to discuss the demands of the community. He said a ''positive decision'' will be taken to provide plots for the community within CIDCO limits.
''The Banjaras are the glory of Maharashtra. The community has contributed to building and developing Maharashtra. Various problems of Banjaras will be resolved,'' he said, adding that the shrine dedicated to goddess Pohra is being developed expeditiously.
He said the state government will consider giving a holiday on the birth anniversary of Sant Sevalal Maharaj, revered by the Banjara community as a spiritual guru. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Banjara community is related to the Indus culture.
''This community worships the environment and has a large knowledge base. We will take a positive decision on their demands. We will also try to resolve their pending issues by taking them up with the Central government,'' he said. Fadnavis said that all the national highways built under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country are on the routes once used by Laman (Banjaras) for travelling. He hailed the contribution of Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj.
Fadnavis said the goddess Pohra shrine is developed with funds of Rs 100 crore. Shinde and Fadnavis were felicitated on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Maha Deputy CM Fadnavis pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Sewagram Ashram
'Rashtra neta' Narendra Modi following ideology of Mahatma Gandhi: Maha Deputy CM Fadnavis
Man who threatened Maha CM arrested: Dy CM Fadnavis
Fadnavis slams Nana Patole over his 'Cheetah' remark targeting Centre
Maha Dy CM Fadnavis welcomes ban on PFI, says action to be taken against supporters