Typhoon submerges villages, farmlands in northern Philippines
A tropical storm that made landfall early on Sunday in the northern Philippines has intensified into a typhoon, the weather bureau said, bringing moderate to heavy rains that submerged villages and farmlands. Nearly a thousand people were preemptively evacuated to safer ground, according to the disaster monitoring agency.
A tropical storm that made landfall early on Sunday in the northern Philippines has intensified into a typhoon, the weather bureau said, bringing moderate to heavy rains that submerged villages and farmlands.
Nearly a thousand people were preemptively evacuated to safer ground, according to the disaster monitoring agency. A video shared by a resident of Claveria town in Cagayan province, about 600 km (380 miles) north of the capital Manila, showed widespread flooding and a partially submerged home, with trees blown by strong winds.
Nesat, packing winds of 120 km (75 miles) per hour, may further intensify while moving towards the South China Sea, the weather bureau said. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Twitter government assistance was on the way to the affected communities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South China Sea
- Cagayan province
- Philippines
- Manila
- Ferdinand Marcos Jr
ALSO READ
Pet weddings highlight animal blessing ceremony in the Philippines
Philippines and U.S. kick off naval exercises amid China tension
Singapore calls on China, ASEAN to use diplomacy, dialogues to settle South China Sea disputes
Singapore raises concern over Chinese aggression in South China Sea
Philippines and ADB sign $1.87 billion civil works contracts for South Commuter Railway Project