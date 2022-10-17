Tempestuous lives of newborn stars! Check out this Hubble image of turbulent stellar nursery

This view captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope depicts how tempestuous the lives of newborn stars are. This image features the Herbig-Haro objects HH 1 (the luminous cloud above the bright star in the upper right) and HH 2 (the cloud in the bottom left), both of which lie around 1250 light-years from Earth in the constellation Orion.

Herbig-Haro objects are defined as the glowing clumps found around some newborn stars. They are created when jets of gas thrown outwards from these young stars collide with surrounding gas and dust at incredibly high speeds.

This stellar view was captured with Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) using 11 different filters at infrared, visible, and ultraviolet wavelengths - each of which is sensitive to just a small slice of the electromagnetic spectrum, according to the European Space Agency (ESA). They allow astronomers to pinpoint interesting processes that emit light at specific wavelengths.

The young star system responsible for the creation of both Herbig-Haro objects is lurking out of sight, swaddled in the thick clouds of dust at the centre of this image. However, an outflow of gas from one of these stars can be seen streaming out from the central dark cloud as a bright jet.

In this Hubble view, a very bright orange star lies just to the lower left of HH 1, and beyond that star is a narrow jet, emerging from the dark centre of the field.

In 2002, Hubble observations revealed that parts of HH 1 are moving at more than 400 kilometres per second.