At least one person killed in Russian attacks, Kyiv mayor

A woman was killed in Russian drone attacks on Kyiv on Monday and one person was still trapped under the rubble, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Everything that is happening (here) is terrorism," he told reporters after residential buildings were hit during the drone strikes, which Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said also struck an energy facility.

