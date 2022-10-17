Left Menu

U'Khand: Meet to discuss ways to achieve net-zero carbon energy systems begins at IIT Roorkee

A two-day international conference to discuss ways to achieve net-zero carbon energy systems began at the Indian Institute of Technology in Roorkee on Monday. Net zero carbon energy systems are vital to address climate change. The conference is being organized by IIT, Roorkees department of Hydro and Renewable Energy.

A two-day international conference to discuss ways to achieve net-zero carbon energy systems began at the Indian Institute of Technology in Roorkee on Monday. ''Net zero carbon energy systems are vital to address climate change. I am sure this conference will lead to research collaborations, partnerships and outcomes that will boost the development of new technologies in hydro and renewable energy,'' said M L Sharma, officiating director of IIT, Roorkee, during inaugural session.

The theme of the conference on hydro and renewable energy -- Net Zero Carbon Energy Systems 2022 -- aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment at UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) to create net zero carbon energy systems in India by 2070, officials said. The conference is being organized by IIT, Roorkee's department of Hydro and Renewable Energy.

