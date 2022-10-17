Left Menu

France fined over air pollution again

They also came five years after the Conseil d'Etat court ordered the government to reduce levels of nitrogen dioxide and fine particles in more than a dozen zones to comply with European standards. "To this day, the measures undertaken by the state don't guarantee that air quality improves enough to respect pollution thresholds as quickly as possible," the Conseil d'Etat said in a statement.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-10-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 22:38 IST
France fined over air pollution again
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • France

France's highest administrative court on Monday ordered the state to pay two new 10-million-euro ($9.75 million) fines for failing to improve air quality in major cities.

The penalties came on top of another 10 million euro fine from the same court for the same reason back in 2021. They also came five years after the Conseil d'Etat court ordered the government to reduce levels of nitrogen dioxide and fine particles in more than a dozen zones to comply with European standards.

"To this day, the measures undertaken by the state don't guarantee that air quality improves enough to respect pollution thresholds as quickly as possible," the Conseil d'Etat said in a statement. It said the money would go to environmental groups which brought the case. It added that despite some improvement, four areas remained particularly at risk: Toulouse, Paris, Lyon and Aix-Marseille.

France is among several European Union members that the EU's top court has found in breach of the bloc's air quality standards in recent years. Brussels estimates that air pollution contributes to more than 400,000 premature deaths in Europe each year and has been pushing EU members for compliance and taking legal action against those flaunting the rules.

Environment minister Christophe Bechu acknowledged the court's decision in a statement and said he would meet officials from the country's most polluted cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Blockchain’s potential extends to poverty busting

Blockchain’s potential extends to poverty busting

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022