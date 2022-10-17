Left Menu

Infant mauled in Noida society, hospitalised

A seven-month-old child was mauled by a stray dog inside a group housing society here on Monday, police said. The infant has been hospitalised with severe injuries and is currently under treatment, Assistant Commissioner of Police Noida 1 Rajneesh Verma said. However, a stray dog had entered the society which bit the child, leaving him severely injured, Verma told PTI.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-10-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 23:31 IST
Infant mauled in Noida society, hospitalised
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A seven-month-old child was mauled by a stray dog inside a group housing society here on Monday, police said. The infant has been hospitalised with severe injuries and is currently under treatment, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma said. The incident took place inside the premises of Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 around 4.30 pm, according to officials. ''The parents of the child are construction workers. Both were engaged in construction work inside the society and had kept their child near them. However, a stray dog had entered the society which bit the child, leaving him severely injured,'' Verma told PTI. He said the child was immediately rushed to a private hospital nearby where he is currently under treatment. The ACP said no complaint has been filed over the matter as it concerned a stray dog but the police has alerted agencies concerned to catch stray canines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Blockchain’s potential extends to poverty busting

Blockchain’s potential extends to poverty busting

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022