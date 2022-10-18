PM Modi to review National Maritime Heritage Complex work in Gujarat's Lothal today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Gujarat's Lothal via video-conferencing on Tuesday, his office said.

Lothal was one of the prominent cities of Harappan civilisation and is known for the oldest man-made dockyard, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

A maritime heritage complex in Lothal is a fitting tribute to the city's historical legacy and heritage, the statement said.

The National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) is being developed as a one-of-its-kind project to not only display India's rich and diverse maritime heritage but to also help Lothal emerge as an international tourist destination, it said.

The boost to tourism will also augment economic development of the region, the statement said.

The complex, work on which started in March, is being developed at a cost of around Rs 3,500 crore.

It will have several innovative and unique features such as a Lothal mini recreation to recreate Harappan architecture and lifestyle; four theme parks - memorial theme park, maritime and navy theme park, climate theme park, and adventure and amusement theme park, it said.

It will also have the world's tallest lighthouse museum, fourteen galleries highlighting India's maritime heritage starting from the Harappan times till date and coastal states pavilion displaying diverse maritime heritage of states and Union territories among others.

