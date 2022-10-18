Left Menu

Maha: Star gazing project to start soon near Ajanta Caves

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 18-10-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 10:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has decided to start a star gazing project near the world famous Ajanta Caves in Aurangabad by next month-end, an official said.

The project will be operated from a secluded site called the 'Ajanta view point', which is away from light and gives a 270 degree view of the Ajanta Caves hill, MTDC general manager Chandrashekhar Jaiswal told PTI.

It is the site where the caves were accidentally discovered by Madras Presidency officer John Smith on April 28, 1819 while hunting a tiger, as per local officials.

The site already has amenities for visitors, Jaiswal said, adding that it will be a community-based tourism project with local people being trained in the use of telescopes to give a basic knowledge of stars seen in the sky.

''It is a season-based project as the sky is clear in winters and the dark periphery of the site means stars are clearly visible. It will start every evening once the darkness sets in and will end in two to three hours. We plan to start the project by November-end,'' Jaiswal informed.

Regional Manager Sanjay Harne said basic facilities were being put in place and identification of people for the project was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

