JAXA and NASA's Geotail mission experiences anomaly; last operational data recorder fails

The Geotail mission, a joint project of NASA's Science Mission Directorate, Japan's Institute of Space and Astronautical Science (ISAS), and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is experiencing an anomaly as the spacecraft's last operational data recorder has failed.

Launched on July 24, 1992, Geotail's primary goal was to study the structure and dynamics of the tail region of the Earth's magnetosphere - the area of space surrounding Earth that is controlled by Earth's magnetic field - using a comprehensive set of scientific instruments.

One of Geotail's two data recorders failed in 2012 after 20 years of gathering information about the plasma environment around Earth. The other one continued collecting data for 10 more years until it experienced an anomaly on June 28, 2022.

"The team at JAXA discovered the error with the recorder and have been performing tests to investigate the cause and extent of the damage. Ongoing attempts to recover the recorder have been unsuccessful. Without a functioning recorder, the science data from the U.S. instruments can no longer be collected or downlinked," NASA said in a release on Monday.

Teams at NASA, ISAS, and JAXA are now determining how to move forward with the mission.

The Geotail mission has made many scientific breakthroughs, including helping scientists better understand what causes material from the Sun to pass into the magnetosphere - a giant magnetic field surrounding the Earth. It has also made discoveries outside its intended scope, such as identifying oxygen, silicon, sodium, and aluminum in the lunar atmosphere.