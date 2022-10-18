Left Menu

Maha: 13 areas of Marathwada region receive excess rainfall

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 18-10-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 13:47 IST
Heavy rains lashed isolated parts of Marathwada in the last two days, with Ambad tehsil in Jalna district recording the highest 113.75 mm rainfall, an official said on Tuesday.

At least 10 areas in four districts of Marathwada region received excess rainfall (above 65 mm) on Sunday and the showers continued on Monday in 13 areas of the region, the official said.

As per the revenue department's report, 13 areas of the Marathwada region received above 65 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period till Monday night.

The highest rainfall of 113.75 mm was recorded in Ambad tehsil, followed by Sukhapuri circle in Jalna with 113.25 mm, the report stated. The areas that received excess rainfall in Aurangabad include Kannad (67 mm), Chapaner (67 mm), Chikalthan (74 mm), Ambhai (89.50 mm), Banoti (107.25 mm), it said.

In Jalna, Kumbharzari (65.50 mm), Jalna Rural (65.25 mm), Ambad (113.75 mm), Sukhapuri (113.25 mm) and Ghansawangi (89.50 mm).

In Beed, Madalmohi (67.75 mm), Pachegaon (68.50 mm) and Chaklamba (66.50 mm) received excess rainfall, the report stated.

