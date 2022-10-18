Left Menu

IMD forecasts cyclone over Bay of Bengal this weekend

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-10-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 13:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A likely low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclone by the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining the eastcentral Bay of Bengal over the next 48 hours, it said.

''It is likely to move west-northweswards and concentrate into a depression by October 22 morning over central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over west-central BoB (Bay of Bengal) subsequently,'' it added.

IMD director-general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said that though the depression is likely to become well-marked and turn into a storm, no forecast is being made on the intensity of the system and its path.

''We may give more details of the cyclone only after the formation of a low-pressure area,'' he said.

The Odisha government cancelled the leaves of its employees from October 23 to October 25 in view of the forecast. The state has also put its coastal districts on alert.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

