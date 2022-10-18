Left Menu

Europe must quickly respond to U.S. inflation act - German economy minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-10-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 17:31 IST
Europe must quickly respond to U.S. inflation act - German economy minister
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Flickr
  • Germany

Europe needs to ensure that it's not overtaken by the United States when it comes to renewable energy technology and must subsequently respond to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act quickly, said German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Tuesday.

"America is subsidizing to an extent that Europe so far has not yet done - batteries, renewable energy, hydrogen ramp-up, etc," said Habeck, who warned that Europe needed to watch out that it's not overtaken or even steam-rolled by the U.S.

