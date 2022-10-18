MP CM fetes workers and artisans involved in 'Mahakal Lok' construction, serves them lunch

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday felicitated and served lunch to workers and artisans involved in the construction of 'Mahakal Lok' in the famous Mahakaleshwar temple here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week dedicated to the nation the first phase of the Mahakal Lok corridor constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 351 crore.

Chouhan honoured the workers and artisans, served them lunch, and also ate with them.

''They have toiled hard for the construction of 'Mahakal Lok' and after having lunch with them, I am feeling happy eternally,'' the chief minister said.

Chouhan said he will send the 'prasad' of Mahakal temple with a letter to important dignitaries in the country, including governors, chief ministers, and Union ministers and invite them to visit Mahakal Lok.

The Mahakal Path, which is part of the corridor, contains 108 stambhs (pillars) which depict Anand Tandav Swaroop (a dance form) of Lord Shiva. Many religious sculptures depicting the life of Lord Shiva are installed along the Mahakal Path.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of Meghdoot Upvan to be developed on a seven-acre land at an estimated cost of Rs 11.36 crore under the second phase of the Mahakal Lok project.

The administration acquired land worth Rs 69 crore for this project by removing encroachments and demolishing 187 shops and gardens constructed by land mafias, he said.

The smart city department will develop a city forest on the land, with a parking facility for 650 vehicles with charging stations, walking tracks, sitting areas, cafeteria and carry out beautification of the riverside, Chouhan said.

Authorities will check the erosion of soil on riverbanks near the Mahakal temple by planting trees using the Miyawaki technique (a Japanese afforestation method under which plants attain growth 10 times faster, and vegetation 30 times denser than usual). They will also build a stage for yoga, he said. The chief minister inspected the remains of the 11th-century Parmar era temples during the excavation work up to the depth of 20 feet being carried out for the construction of the second phase of Mahakal Lok.

The culture department examined the remains found during the excavation.

The place where traces of an ancient temple are found will be rebuilt as per the report of archaeologists stating that the height of the temple spire, which existed at that time, should be around 37 feet from the ground, Chouhan said.

A detailed report is being prepared for the purpose, he said, adding the redevelopment will add grandeur to the Mahakal temple.

