6 in 10 people say stray or pet dog attacks are common in their area: survey

Six in 10 people say that stray or pet dog attacks are common in their area, according to a pan-India survey. The survey, by LocalCircles, found that 56 per cent respondents say attack by stray dogs are common in their area while 31 per cent say attack by pet dogs are common.

Only 32 per cent of the respondents feel most pet owner train and restrain their dogs, the survey showed.

''Only 1 in 10 respondents credit their local municipal corporation for effective handling stray and pet dog management,'' the survey found.

LocalCircles founder Sachin Taparia said the survey received over 31,000 responses from citizens located in 303 districts of India.

About 10,000 respondents of the survey are from Delhi NCR including Noida and Gurugram, he said.

He said 66 per cent of the respondents were men while 34 per cent were women.

Further, 47 per cent of the respondents were from tier 1, 36 per cent from tier 2 and 17 per cent from tier 3, 4 and rural districts, Taparia said. ''The survey was commissioned on August 1 and completed on October 17 itself when the news broke out of a dog mauling an infant to death in Noida,'' Taparia told PTI. Incidents of dog bites in the country have risen significantly in recent months. A seven-month-old child was mauled to death by a stray dog inside a group housing society on Monday in Noida.

