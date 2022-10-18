Air quality in city remains poor, max temp 33.1 deg C

The mercury in the national capital settled at 33.1 degrees Celsius, even as the air quality stayed in the poor category for the third consecutive day.

The relative humidity was recorded at 48 per cent in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 33.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 17.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal. The relative humidity at 8:30 AM on Tuesday stood at 85 per cent. The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 18 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius respectively with a generally cloudy sky with light rain forecast, according to IMD. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in 'poor' (240) category around 8:30 PM, data from CPCB showed.

No improvement is likely in the next six days, forecasting agencies said here on Monday.

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) had stood at 237 on October 17 evening.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in 'poor' (246) category around 9:15 AM on Tuesday, data from CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

