Odisha could brace for another cyclone this weekend

Odisha could be bracing for yet another cyclone, with the India Meteorological Department Tuesday forecasting the possible formation of such a weather system over the Bay of Bengal (BoB) this weekend.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal over the next 48 hours, the IMD said.

''It is likely to move west-northweswards and concentrate into a depression by October 22 morning over the central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over west-central BoB subsequently,'' it said.

IMD Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said though the depression is likely to become well-marked and turn into a cyclonic storm, no forecast is being made on the intensity of the system and its path at present.

''We may give more details of the cyclone only after the formation of a low-pressure area,'' he said.

Odisha has encountered at least three major storms in 2021, including 'Yaas' (May), 'Gulab' (September) and 'Jawad' (December).

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea area of westcentral and adjoining northwest BoB from October 22 morning onward till further notice," the weather office said in an advisory.

Under the influence of the anticipated low-pressure system, squally weather with surface wind speed can reach 45 to 55 kmph and gust to 65 kmph over westcentral and adjoining northwest BoB.

The Odisha government held a review meeting to oversee the state's preparedness in the wake of the forecast.

It also cancelled the leaves of its employees from October 23 to October 25 in the coastal districts, which have been put on alert, a senior official said.

Weather scientist U S Dash at the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said there is not much chance of heavy rainfall activity in the state till October 23 morning.

Meanwhile, the Met Department in Kolkata said it is keeping a close watch on the weather system.

It is likely to cause rain in the coastal districts of West Bengal from October 23, Regional Met Director G K Das said.

''We are keeping a close watch on the cyclonic circulation that has developed in the North Andaman Sea,'' Das told PTI.

He said detailed forecasts for the eastern states can be made in a day or two.

