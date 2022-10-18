Left Menu

MHA issues final gazette notification for delimitation of Delhi wards paving way for civic polls

A day after the delimitation committee submitted its report to the Centre, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued the final gazette notification for redrawing municipal wards in Delhi, paving the way for civic polls in the city.The 800-page gazette notification by MHA stated that the number of municipal wards in Delhi will now be 250.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 23:33 IST
MHA issues final gazette notification for delimitation of Delhi wards paving way for civic polls
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

A day after the delimitation committee submitted its report to the Centre, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued the final gazette notification for redrawing municipal wards in Delhi, paving the way for civic polls in the city.

The 800-page gazette notification by MHA stated that the number of municipal wards in Delhi will now be 250. Before the reunification of the municipality municipal corporations, there used to be 272 wards.

Municipal elections in the city are due since April this year. The BJP, which was ruling the three municipal corporations in Delhi for over a decade before their reunification, the AAP, and the Congress have already started preparation for the polls. The delimitation committee submitted to the Centre its final report on redrawing the wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday, official sources said.

According to civic officials, following the gazette notification, the delimitation exercise should be understood to be completed.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in July this year set up a three-member panel for a fresh delimitation of the municipal wards in Delhi. The delimitation exercise in Delhi was last conducted in 2016 and the number of wards was kept at 272 with each having an average population of 60,000 considering a variation of 10 to 15 per cent.

Municipal polls were slated to be held in Delhi in April this year. They were put on hold hours before then Delhi State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava was to announce the schedule on March 8 due to the Centre's plan to reunify the three civic bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
2
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022