U.S. to provide $2 million to Cuba for Hurricane Ian relief

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2022 01:47 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 01:41 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@nedprice)
The United States will provide $2 million to Cuba for emergency relief efforts following Hurricane Ian, the State Department said on Tuesday.

The United States will work with independent organizations to provide the aid, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. Hurricane Ian killed three people on the island nation and forced thousands to flee their homes.

