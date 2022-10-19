U.S. to provide $2 million to Cuba for Hurricane Ian relief
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2022
The United States will provide $2 million to Cuba for emergency relief efforts following Hurricane Ian, the State Department said on Tuesday.
The United States will work with independent organizations to provide the aid, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. Hurricane Ian killed three people on the island nation and forced thousands to flee their homes.
