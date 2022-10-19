Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate DefExpo2022 in Gujarat, lay foundation stones of various development projects

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-10-2022 08:34 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 08:34 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate DefExpo2022 in Gujarat, lay foundation stones of various development projects
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the DefExpo22 in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

The event is aimed at showcasing India's defence manufacturing capabilities.

The prime minister will also launch the Mission Schools of Excellence at Adalaj and lay the foundation stones of various development projects in Junagadh.

He will also inaugurate the India Urban Housing Conclave-2022 and dedicate and lay the foundation stones of multiple key projects in Rajkot.

He will dedicate more than 1,100 houses constructed under the Light House Project, a government release said.

The PM will also inaugurate an exhibition of innovative construction practices in Rajkot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

