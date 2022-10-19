Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Ladakh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicentre of the tremor, recorded at 8.07 am, was 135 km north-east of Leh belt of the union territory, it said. The officials said there were no reports of any damage.

The quake hit at a latitude of 34.92 degrees north and longitude of 78.72 degrees east at a depth of 10 km, they said. The Himalayan region is prone to earthquakes.

