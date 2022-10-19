Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Mindanao island, Philippines - EMSC
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 19-10-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 13:56 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 26 km (16 miles), EMSC said.
