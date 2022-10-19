Left Menu

5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 19-10-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 16:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal's capital Kathmandu and adjoining areas on Wednesday, forcing many people to rush out of their homes for safety, local media reports said.

The epicentre of the quake was on the Nepal-China border in Sindhupalchowk district, My Republica newspaper reported.

The earthquake was felt in the Kathmandu Valley and neighbouring districts at 3:07 pm on Wednesday, the paper said.

There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

