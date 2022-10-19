Trehan Home Developers to invest Rs 35 crore for shopping mall in Alwar, Rajasthan

Realty firm Trehan Home Developers Pvt Ltd (THD) is developing a shopping mall at Alwar in Rajasthan with an investment of Rs 35 crore.

The construction work in the shopping mall 'Urban Square', comprising a leasable area of 1.3 lakh square feet, will be completed by March next year. This will be the largest mall at Alwar, Trehan Home said in a statement.

''Trehan Group is investing about Rs 35 crore to develop the mall. It is coming up at Alwar Tijara Road, next to Trehan's 200 acres township,'' it added.

The company has already tied-up with INOX to introduce a four-screen multiplex.

While retail space is open for sale, Trehan Group has kept the leasing rights with itself.

''Considering the catchment and target audience, we have planned the mix of value, premium and international brands in the mall with a special focus on the right mix of anchor and vanilla stores. Right size of the food court and entertainment centre is also very important for attracting footfalls and success of the mall,'' Saransh Trehan, Managing Director of Trehan Group, said.

Trehan Group has several completed and under-construction projects in Alwar, Bhiwadi, Tapukara, and Neemrana in Rajasthan.

The group also has presence in Gurugram and Faridabad, Haryana, and Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It has completed 16 projects and delivered more than 12,000 units so far.

