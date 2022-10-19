Left Menu

Trehan Home Developers to invest Rs 35 crore for shopping mall in Alwar, Rajasthan

Realty firm Trehan Home Developers Pvt Ltd THD is developing a shopping mall at Alwar in Rajasthan with an investment of Rs 35 crore.The construction work in the shopping mall Urban Square, comprising a leasable area of 1.3 lakh square feet, will be completed by March next year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 16:49 IST
Trehan Home Developers to invest Rs 35 crore for shopping mall in Alwar, Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Trehan Home Developers Pvt Ltd (THD) is developing a shopping mall at Alwar in Rajasthan with an investment of Rs 35 crore.

The construction work in the shopping mall 'Urban Square', comprising a leasable area of 1.3 lakh square feet, will be completed by March next year. This will be the largest mall at Alwar, Trehan Home said in a statement.

''Trehan Group is investing about Rs 35 crore to develop the mall. It is coming up at Alwar Tijara Road, next to Trehan's 200 acres township,'' it added.

The company has already tied-up with INOX to introduce a four-screen multiplex.

While retail space is open for sale, Trehan Group has kept the leasing rights with itself.

''Considering the catchment and target audience, we have planned the mix of value, premium and international brands in the mall with a special focus on the right mix of anchor and vanilla stores. Right size of the food court and entertainment centre is also very important for attracting footfalls and success of the mall,'' Saransh Trehan, Managing Director of Trehan Group, said.

Trehan Group has several completed and under-construction projects in Alwar, Bhiwadi, Tapukara, and Neemrana in Rajasthan.

The group also has presence in Gurugram and Faridabad, Haryana, and Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It has completed 16 projects and delivered more than 12,000 units so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022