Curiosity Mars rover reaches long-sought region of Mount Sharp enriched with salty minerals

After a long trek, NASA's Curiosity Mars rover has finally arrived in the sulfate-bearing unit, a long-sought region of Mount Sharp enriched with salty minerals. The special region is believed to have formed as the Red Planet's climate was drying.

The Curiosity rover journeyed through treacherous terrain, including, this past August, the sandy "Paraitepuy Pass," which snakes between high hills to reach its destination. It took the rover more than a month to safely navigate in order to arrive at this special region.

"While sharp rocks can damage Curiosity's wheels (which have plenty of life left in them), sand can be just as hazardous, potentially causing the rover to get stuck if the wheels lose traction. Rover drivers need to carefully navigate these areas," the mission team said in a statement.

I have arrived! 🎉After a trek through a sand-lined pass, I'm finally in a part of Mount Sharp enriched with salty minerals. I've already gotten a taste of this salty area, which scientists on my team believe may have formed as Mars' climate dried out. https://t.co/Y1yIUasZXt pic.twitter.com/pyyo7et3su — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) October 19, 2022

The new region comes with its own challenges. According to NASA, while scientifically compelling, the rockier terrain makes it harder to find a place where all six of the rover's wheels are on stable ground. If the rover isn't stable, engineers won't risk unstowing the arm, in case it might bang into the jagged rocks.

"The more and more interesting the science results get, the more obstacles Mars seems to throw at us," said Elena Amador-French of JPL, Curiosity's science operations coordinator, who manages collaboration between the science and engineering teams.

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover landed on the Red Planet 10 years ago and the mission got a three-year extension earlier this year. The mission team are now ready for this next chapter of their adventure.