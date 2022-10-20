This newly-discovered monster black hole is closer than any other found so far

Astronomers, led by Dr Sukanya Chakrabarti, a physics professor at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), have discovered a monster black hole in our backyard.

With about 12 times the mass of the sun, the newly-discovered black hole lies at a distance of 1,550 light-years.

"It is closer to the sun than any other known black hole, at a distance of 1,550 light years. So, it's practically in our backyard," says Dr Chakrabarti, the Pei-Ling Chan Endowed Chair in the Department of Physics at UAH, a part of the University of Alabama System.

For this discovery, Dr Chakrabarti and a national team of scientists analyzed data of nearly 200,000 binary stars released over the summer from the European Space Agency's Gaia satellite mission.

"We searched for objects that were reported to have large companion masses but whose brightness could be attributed to a single visible star. Thus, you have a good reason to think that the companion is dark. By analyzing the line-of-sight velocities of the visible star – and this visible star is akin to our own sun – we can infer how massive the black hole companion is, as well as the period of rotation, and how eccentric the orbit is," says Dr Chakrabarti.

Potential sources were followed up with spectrographic measurements from telescopes around the world, including the Automated Planet Finder in California, Chile's Giant Magellan Telescope and the W.M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii, which, according to her, independently confirmed the Gaia solution that also indicated that this binary system is composed of a visible star that is orbiting a very massive object.

According to the researchers, the black hole has to be inferred from analyzing the motions of the visible star because it is not interacting with the luminous star.

Dr Chakrabati says that interacting systems tend to be on short-period orbits.

"In this case, we're looking at a monster black hole but it's on a long-period orbit of 185 days, or about half a year," Dr Chakrabarti says. It's pretty far from the visible star and not making any advances toward it," she says.

