Gemfields halts Mozambique operations after attack at nearby ruby mine

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 15:30 IST
Precious gem miner Gemfields Group has stopped operations at its Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province after an attack was reported at a nearby facility, it said on Thursday.

"This morning, an attack attributed to insurgent activity has been reported at the neighbouring ruby mine belonging to Gemrock, which lies approximately 12 kilometres (7.46 miles) south-east of the operations... in which Gemfields holds a 75% interest," Gemfields said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

