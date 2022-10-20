K'taka to upgrade Vijayapura airport, names it after Basaveshwara

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday accorded approval for upgradation of Vijayapura airport, and to name it after 12th century social reformer and Lingayat saint Basaveshwara.

It also approved revised estimates for the project by increasing it to Rs 347 crore from the earlier Rs 220 crore.

''We are constructing an airport at Vijayapura to handle ATR 72 model aircraft, for upgrading it to handle Airbus 320 model aircraft, runway needs to be extended, facilities have to be increased, so we have approved a revised estimate by enhancing it by about Rs 127 crore, and have given administrative approval,'' Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, he said the airport will be named ''Sri Jagajyothi Basveshwara Airport.'' The cabinet also gave post facto approval for the development work of about 800 kms storm water drains (SWDs) in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits. The government had earlier approved Rs 1,500 crore action plan for this and the work is underway, the Minister said.

Administrative approval was granted for 290 mobile veterinary clinics to be operated through service providers, under the Livestock Health and Disease Control Program (LHDCP).

It also approved revision of salary of lower judiciary officers costing to the tune of about Rs 300 crore including arrears.

