Galactic Waterspout! Hubble snaps two interacting galaxies | See pic

This spectacular picture captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows two interacting galaxies, NGC 2799 (on the left) and NGC 2798 (on the right), seemingly forming a sideways waterspout.

Interacting galaxies like these are so named because of the influence they have on each other, which may eventually result in a merger or a unique formation. In this Hubble image, stars from the galaxy NGC 2799 appear to fall into NGC 2798 almost like drops of water.

"Galactic mergers can take place over several hundred million to over a billion years. While one might think the merger of two galaxies would be catastrophic for the stellar systems within, the sheer amount of space between stars means that stellar collisions are unlikely and stars typically drift past each other," ESA wrote in a post.

Credit: @esa / @HUBBLE_space / @NASA

The Hubble Space Telescope has been beaming back stunning images of stars, galaxies, and other astronomical objects since its launch and deployment by the space shuttle Discovery in 1990. In its 30+ years of operation, the premium space-based observatory has made more than 1.5 million observations and deepened humanity's knowledge of the cosmos.

Astronauts replace and extend the telescope's aging parts during servicing missions. This has kept the observatory operational for multiple decades.

A recent, unfunded Space Act Agreement between NASA and SpaceX aims to study the feasibility of an idea to boost Hubble, which is operating about 335 miles above Earth in an orbit that is slowly decaying over time. Reboosting the observatory into a higher, more stable orbit could add multiple years of operations to its life, says NASA.