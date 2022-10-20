Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 18:27 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93

James McDivitt, a former U.S. astronaut who commanded some of NASA's earliest and most ambitious missions in space, died in his sleep last week at age 93, NASA said in a statement on Monday night. McDivitt, who was selected for NASA's second astronaut class in 1962, was the commanding pilot for the U.S. space agency's Gemini 4 mission in 1965 and Apollo 9 in 1969, a mission that helped pave the way for the first human lunar landing.

Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023

Europe plans to launch the first Ariane 6 rocket, its next-generation space launcher, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the European Space Agency (ESA) said on Wednesday. The 22-nation agency had previously said it was delaying the first launch from 2022 to 2023 without giving details.

Genetic findings from Siberian caves give glimpse into Neanderthal life

Bone and tooth remnants from two Siberian caves are helping scientists for the first time decipher the social organization of our cousins the Neanderthals through genetic sleuthing, including on the remains of a father and his teenage daughter. Researchers on Wednesday described genomic findings from the remains of 13 Neanderthals - 11 from Chagyrskaya cave and two from Okladnikov cave in the Altai Mountains of Russia - in one of the largest genetic studies of a Neanderthal population to date. The Paleolithic remains date to about 54,000 years ago.

Webb Space Telescope renders Pillars of Creation with new depth, clarity

One of the most celebrated, awe-inspiring images of modern astronomy, revealing colossal spires of interstellar gas and dust called the Pillars of Creation, has been rendered anew with greater depth, clarity and color by the James Webb Space Telescope. The new view of the pillars, first made famous when captured in 1995 by Webb's predecessor observatory, the Hubble Space Telescope, was unveiled by NASA on Wednesday, three months after Webb's inaugural batch of cosmic photos was unveiled as it began full operations.

