Strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Panama

PTI | Panamacity | Updated: 20-10-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 18:40 IST
A strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook western Panama early Thursday, though there were no initial reports of damage.

Panama's national civil defense agency said via Twitter that the earthquake was felt in Herrera, Bocas del Toro, Veraguas and western Panama. The US Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) about 62 kilometers (39 miles) south-southwest of Boca Chica, Panama, off the country's Pacific coast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

