Delhi's max temp settles at 34.5 deg C; air quality 'poor'

It was a warm day in Delhi on Thursday as the maximum temperature settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, even as the city's air quality remained in the 'poor' category.

The weather office predicted mainly clear skies on Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

''There will be mainly clear sky on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to hover around 34 and 17 degrees Celsius respectively,'' an IMD official said. The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 56 per cent.

Central Pollution Control Board's 24-hour average AQI bulletin on Thursday said the index value was 228 in the 'poor' category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

